Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 5.0 %

NEM opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.