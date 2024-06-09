Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 850,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

