Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 296,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,206,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,355,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $278.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.70.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.