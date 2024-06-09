Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $4,608,000.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

