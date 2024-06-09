Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Pembina Pipeline worth $81,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

