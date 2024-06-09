Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $104.61 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,338 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $104,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

