Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $1,002.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,016.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $949.32 and a 200-day moving average of $927.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,612 shares of company stock worth $54,346,970 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

