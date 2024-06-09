Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $143.65 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $143,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON opened at $208.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

