Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $64.24 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,860 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Federal Signal worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 156,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 88,333.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $92.90.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.