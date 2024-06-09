Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2,502.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,659 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,203 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

