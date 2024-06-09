Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $71.50 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of PotlatchDeltic worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 133,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

