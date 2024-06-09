Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $74.16 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.29% of J&J Snack Foods worth $74,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,400,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 522,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12,431.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 66.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JJSF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.