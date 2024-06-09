Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $77.07 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,754 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $77,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

