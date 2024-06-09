Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $80.68 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,144 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $80,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

