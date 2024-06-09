Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $81.32 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Encore Wire worth $81,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.