Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $93.33 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $93,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.90. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

