Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $104,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

