Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 787.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 720,718 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

