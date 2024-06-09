Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $81,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $216.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.02.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

