Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,787 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of City worth $64,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in City by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in City by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in City by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,513.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29. City Holding has a 12-month low of $86.56 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

