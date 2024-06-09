Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,735,004 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $72,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

