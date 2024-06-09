Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,182 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 5.85% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $951.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

