Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,049,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 4.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

