Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $6.14 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its position in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

