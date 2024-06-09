Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 55,227 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.82% of Papa John’s International worth $70,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John's International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

