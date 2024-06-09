Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 575.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245,536 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Hubbell worth $94,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $366.68 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

