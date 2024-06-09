Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,070 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Targa Resources worth $153,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

