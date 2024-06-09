Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $123,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 671,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 435,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

