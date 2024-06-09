Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $82,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.