Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $82,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $288.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

