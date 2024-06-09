Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 158,475 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,475 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $81,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

