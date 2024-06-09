Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 17,368 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Alamo Group worth $67,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

