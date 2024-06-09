Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after buying an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 116,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 103,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.