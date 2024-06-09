Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 42,304 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.63% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $81,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $216.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.02.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

