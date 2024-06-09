Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,704 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.