Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 84,239 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,239 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,884.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

