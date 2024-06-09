Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 8,898 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

