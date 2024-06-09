Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $14.44 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,022,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 389,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.3 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.