Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

