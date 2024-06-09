Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 10.8%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 9,982,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 13,610,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

