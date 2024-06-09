Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $277,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $255.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

