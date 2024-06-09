Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

