Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 497,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,267,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

