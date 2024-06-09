Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 30,896 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PHINIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

