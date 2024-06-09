Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,820 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group makes up about 1.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 2.7 %

LLYVA opened at $35.49 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

