Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thryv worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 189,848 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Thryv by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRY stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

