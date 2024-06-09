Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 2.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

