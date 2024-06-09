Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 38.6% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 405,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

