Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $34,967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 747.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 140,826 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3 %

TNL opened at $43.99 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

