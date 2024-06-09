Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,350 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Qurate Retail worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.